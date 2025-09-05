Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 177,200 shares, adeclineof47.7% from the July 31st total of 339,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yamada Price Performance
OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $3.16 on Friday. Yamada has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.
Yamada Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yamada
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Analysts See Big Upside for These 3 Retail Stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Buy the Dip? GitLab’s Bullish Case Outweighs the Bears
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.