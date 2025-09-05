Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 177,200 shares, adeclineof47.7% from the July 31st total of 339,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamada Price Performance

OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $3.16 on Friday. Yamada has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

