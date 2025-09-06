10,800 Shares in AirJoule Technologies Corporation $AIRJ Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AirJoule Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AirJoule Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AirJoule Technologies by 8,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AirJoule Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AirJoule Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirJoule Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

AIRJ stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.43. AirJoule Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

AirJoule Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that AirJoule Technologies Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AirJoule Technologies news, CFO Stephen S. Pang sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $32,296.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,522.70. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $63,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About AirJoule Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

