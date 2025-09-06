13,400 Shares in B2Gold Corp. $BTG Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in B2Gold by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BTG. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.60) on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.42. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -22.86%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

