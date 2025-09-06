14,643 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after buying an additional 799,569 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,700,000 after purchasing an additional 374,414 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,160,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 675,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 339,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $166.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

