16,039 Shares in FirstSun Capital Bancorp $FSUN Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 4,306.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Price Performance

FirstSun Capital Bancorp stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.99%.The firm had revenue of $106.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

