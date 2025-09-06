2,103 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Johnson Rice cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $199.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

