22,082 Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after acquiring an additional 677,627 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,377,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,767,000 after acquiring an additional 493,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,818,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,635,000 after acquiring an additional 377,363 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,513,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 768,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,690 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 100,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,221.84. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 11,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $165,468.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 901,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,919,483.77. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,512 shares of company stock worth $1,283,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

