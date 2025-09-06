26,414 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 79.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 623.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $21.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $18.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

In other news, CEO Gordon Hardie purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,202.70. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 3,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,955.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 184,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,033.35. This represents a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.