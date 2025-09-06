2,734 Shares in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,745,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter worth $36,837,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 337,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,435,000 after buying an additional 264,828 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 314,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,815,000 after buying an additional 214,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $18,446,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of CHRD opened at $103.42 on Friday. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

