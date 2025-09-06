50,969 Shares in REGENXBIO Inc. $RGNX Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of REGENXBIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 163.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

RGNX opened at $9.71 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $490.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.25). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.95%. The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

