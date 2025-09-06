64,657 Shares in Unisys Corporation $UIS Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Unisys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Unisys alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. Unisys Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $483.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unisys Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UIS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on UIS

Unisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.