6,747 Shares in Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 363,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 20,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 1,493.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 368,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 345,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Northwest Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $306,216.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,958.31. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,574 shares of company stock worth $918,517. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

