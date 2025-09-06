76,049 Shares in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. $TSI Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.16% of TCW Strategic Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 997,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,801 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,486,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after buying an additional 570,125 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 159,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSI opened at $4.98 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

