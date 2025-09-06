A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Short Interest Down 47.9% in August

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,792,800 shares, adropof47.9% from the July 31st total of 13,043,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A-Living Smart City Services Stock Performance

Shares of ALVSF stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. A-Living Smart City Services has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Living Smart City Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Living Smart City Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.