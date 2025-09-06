Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 129,700 shares, anincreaseof72.0% from the July 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.1 days.
Aalberts Stock Performance
AALBF stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. Aalberts has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11.
About Aalberts
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aalberts
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.