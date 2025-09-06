Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 129,700 shares, anincreaseof72.0% from the July 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.1 days.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Aalberts Stock Performance

AALBF stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. Aalberts has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11.

About Aalberts

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.