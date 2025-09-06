Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.77. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Aaron’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 66.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

