Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Down 38.0% in August

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the July 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company's stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abivax in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Abivax by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Abivax by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abivax by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 855,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 389,247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abivax by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Abivax has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Abivax from $50.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Abivax from $33.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Abivax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Abivax from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abivax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

