Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Cut to Neutral at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.76.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $254.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.01. Accenture has a 1 year low of $236.67 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

