ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 674,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 240,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 159,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 410,142 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 83,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $59.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

