Addus HomeCare’s (ADUS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.89.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $180,555.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,350.31. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $904,069.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,403.60. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,375. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

