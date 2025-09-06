Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Up 106.3% in August

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,900 shares, agrowthof106.3% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANL opened at $1.75 on Friday. Adlai Nortye has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Adlai Nortye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

