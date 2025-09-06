Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Seaport Res Ptn

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $151.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.36 and its 200 day moving average is $125.54. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

