Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.38 and traded as high as C$41.29. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$41.08, with a volume of 71,254 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.71.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
