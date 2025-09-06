AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Up 67.8% in August

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,300 shares, anincreaseof67.8% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $25.32 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

