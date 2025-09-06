AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Raised to $9.75

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGNC. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.30.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 377.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 326.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

