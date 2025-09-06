Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.35 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,048.80. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110,877 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

