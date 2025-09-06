Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 83,000 shares, adropof40.7% from the July 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Air Liquide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Santander initiated coverage on shares of Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIQUY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Liquide

Air Liquide Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Liquide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Liquide by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Liquide by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Air Liquide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

About Air Liquide

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.