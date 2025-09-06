Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 83,000 shares, adropof40.7% from the July 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Santander initiated coverage on shares of Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Air Liquide Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $43.12.
About Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
