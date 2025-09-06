Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adropof50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Akastor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of AKRYY opened at $6.02 on Friday. Akastor ASA has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.
Akastor ASA Company Profile
