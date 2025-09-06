Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adropof50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Akastor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AKRYY opened at $6.02 on Friday. Akastor ASA has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides anchor handling, towing, and supply services to offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages.

