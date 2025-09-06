Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,500 shares, agrowthof104.9% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aldebaran Resources Trading Up 2.4%
OTCMKTS ADBRF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Aldebaran Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.
About Aldebaran Resources
