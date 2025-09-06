Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded at Arete

Arete upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Arete currently has $152.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Shares of BABA opened at $135.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,215,000 after purchasing an additional 785,494 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,305,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,948,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $563,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

