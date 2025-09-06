Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.31.

View Our Latest Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 2.9%

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

ATD opened at C$76.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The company has a market cap of C$71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$65.95 and a 52 week high of C$83.73.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.