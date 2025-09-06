Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 326,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.74. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm had revenue of $203.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $271,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,613. This represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

