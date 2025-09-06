Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alliance Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Alliance Entertainment Trading Down 5.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Entertainment

AENT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.44. Alliance Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alliance Entertainment by 43,251.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,463,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409,676 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Entertainment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Alliance Entertainment by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Alliance Entertainment by 179.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Entertainment during the second quarter worth $59,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Featured Stories

