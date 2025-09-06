AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. $AWF Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,956 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 22.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,058,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

AWF stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

