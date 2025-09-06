Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $265.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,137.64. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 18.2% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 24,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $135,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Midwestern Financial LLC IA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Tribridge Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $266,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

