AlphaQuest LLC Sells 32,976 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,976 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 420.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 559.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

PAYO opened at $6.65 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $11.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

