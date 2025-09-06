Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Short Interest Update

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,970,000 shares, anincreaseof77.5% from the July 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alvotech by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alvotech by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alvotech by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 657,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 95,331 shares in the last quarter.

Alvotech Trading Up 3.6%

ALVO opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alvotech ( NASDAQ:ALVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.40. Alvotech had a net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

ALVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Alvotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alvotech from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Featured Stories

