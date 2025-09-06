Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Vision Financial Markets LLC

Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.0% of Vision Financial Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vision Financial Markets LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

