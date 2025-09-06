American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,791 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,937 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,861 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 83,405 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.