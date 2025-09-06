American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 2,665 Shares of California BanCorp $BCAL

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCAL. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 264,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 121,845 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California BanCorp Stock Up 0.1%

BCAL opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

California BanCorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

