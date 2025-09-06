American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,007 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. $LOCO

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 182,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOCO stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.08. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

