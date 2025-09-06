American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 7,138 Shares of Quanterix Corporation $QTRX

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quanterix by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Quanterix Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 56.04%.The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.73 million. Quanterix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Corporation will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTRX. Wall Street Zen lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, Director David R. Walt bought 123,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $761,298.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,866,933 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,968.62. This trade represents a 7.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 238,131 shares of company stock worth $1,402,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

