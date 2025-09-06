American Century Companies Inc. Buys 17,666 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AVIR

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10,793.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 54,398 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $870,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $267.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.