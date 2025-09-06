American Century Companies Inc. Buys 46,903 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. $RBBN

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 118.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBBN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $706.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

