American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. $HWBK

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 73,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $216.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.88%.The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Hawthorn Bancshares announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

