American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of HOUS opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.