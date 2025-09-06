American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 412,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 77,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $164.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.43.
About The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
