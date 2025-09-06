American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,932,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 223,548 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1,564.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 201,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 131,811 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $90.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.46 million, a PE ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 0.35.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.84%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

