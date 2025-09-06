American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. $ARCT

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $484.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.77. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

ARCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

