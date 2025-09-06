American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC $FPH

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,263 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Five Point by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 198,103 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Five Point by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Five Point by 82.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 3.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 998,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPH opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $849.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 39.43% and a return on equity of 3.61%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Five Point from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

